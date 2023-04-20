Brother called 'selfish' for refusing to be part of 'team' helping sister with newborns.

We've all heard the saying "it takes a village to raise a child."
While it all sounds good and well, the village has to be able and willing to help raise a kid, and in our current burned out fast-paced economy, that many available helpers is hard to come by. If you're one of the villagers asked to help, it can be awkward to say no when you really don't have the time or means.
He wrote:
AITA because I don't want to be in an army of people who will help care for my sister's babies?
My sister and her husband were wanting children. They were unsuccessful for years. Then the doctors told them my sister would probably not be able to conceive and if she did it would be dangerous for her and the baby if she carried. They could not get any assistance from doctors here because my sister never passed the required tests.