Brother called 'selfish' for refusing to be part of 'team' helping sister with newborns.

We've all heard the saying "it takes a village to raise a child."

While it all sounds good and well, the village has to be able and willing to help raise a kid, and in our current burned out fast-paced economy, that many available helpers is hard to come by. If you're one of the villagers asked to help, it can be awkward to say no when you really don't have the time or means.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not wanting to be part of the team of people caring for his sister's babies.

He wrote:

AITA because I don't want to be in an army of people who will help care for my sister's babies?