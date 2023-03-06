Someecards Logo
Sibling drops toddler nephew off with grandparents after being forced to babysit.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 6, 2023 | 2:18 PM
Being expected to babysit a family member's kids doesn't always end well.

While it's ideal for a family to act as "the village" for each other, everyone has their own work schedules and life stresses. So assuming a sibling can take your kid without truly asking isn't always going to work out.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a person asked if they're wrong for dropping their nephew off with their parents after being forced to babysit.

They wrote:

AITA for dumping my sister's toddler onto our parents and refusing to babysit?

I ("Liya" 26NB they/them) have a sister "Risa" (30F) who has a 2-year-old kid (2M) with her husband "Chris" (34M).

I adore my nephew. I live apart from my family but in the same city, so I visit every other weekend/whenever my schedule allows. I have babysat my nephew before (usually weekends) – always in my sister's home.

