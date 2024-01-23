Teen refuses to babysit BF's younger siblings while his mom gives birth, his mom freaks out.

Saying no to helping someone out can feel really hard, even when it's the right move for your mental health.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for refusing to babysit her boyfriend's sister. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to babysit my BF's sister?"

I (19f) have been dating my bf, Jake, (19m) for almost a year now, we have lived together for a while as well due to circumstances, Jake's mom (Vicky 37ish f) has 8 other kids aged between 10 months and 16yrs with one more on the way but they live in a 4 bedroom house. So there isn't much space. Me and my jake live in a 3 bed rental a 5 minute drive away.