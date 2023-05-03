Teen refuses to babysit again after getting stiffed $10, gets called 'entitled.'

Babysitting is a massive responsibility. You're making sure someone else's kids are safe and sound, all while trying to keep them happy and entertained. In theory, this much responsibility would be rewarded with generous payment and respect.

But sadly, there are a lot of parents who take advantage of teenagers in order to underpay them and leverage an unfair power dynamic. When said teen babysitters push back, they're often manipulated and told they're 'entitled.'

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a babysitter asked if she was wrong for calling out a woman she babysits for.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to babysit because of $10?