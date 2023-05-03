Teen refuses to babysit again after getting stiffed $10, gets called 'entitled.'

Babysitting is a massive responsibility. You're making sure someone else's kids are safe and sound, all while trying to keep them happy and entertained. In theory, this much responsibility would be rewarded with generous payment and respect.
But sadly, there are a lot of parents who take advantage of teenagers in order to underpay them and leverage an unfair power dynamic. When said teen babysitters push back, they're often manipulated and told they're 'entitled.'
She wrote:
AITA for refusing to babysit because of $10?
So I (16m) live next door to a single mom Ann, and her two kids, Max (9) and Mia (7). Every month or so, when she needs a break from them, I babysit for a few hours ($8.50/hr). She’s usually gone for 4hrs at a time, and is back at or ~15 minutes later than her specified return time.