Teen refuses to watch baby sibling after school, parents call her 'incredibly selfish.'

Standing up to your parents as a teenager can lead to some deeply unpleasant consequences. But for some kids, it's well worth it, especially when it means they're asserting a boundary that will follow them into adulthood. Sadly, the parents don't always see it the same way.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my parents I won't be their live-in babysitter or take care of my baby sibling for them?
I (16 F) am an only child and that position will be expiring in October when my parents have their second child. They were always supposed to be one and done with me, something I was aware of was partly due to them finding childcare ridiculously expensive and mom enjoying her job too much to stay home.
I think another part of it they are not very natural parents and are pretty much entirely hands-off. We never do anything as a family and they are not very involved in my life. They pay for stuff and that is their contribution to my life. The pregnancy was a big shock for them, and for me.