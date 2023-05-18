Teen refuses to watch baby sibling after school, parents call her 'incredibly selfish.'

Standing up to your parents as a teenager can lead to some deeply unpleasant consequences. But for some kids, it's well worth it, especially when it means they're asserting a boundary that will follow them into adulthood. Sadly, the parents don't always see it the same way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for telling her parents she won't babysit her younger sibling for them as requested.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my parents I won't be their live-in babysitter or take care of my baby sibling for them?

I (16 F) am an only child and that position will be expiring in October when my parents have their second child. They were always supposed to be one and done with me, something I was aware of was partly due to them finding childcare ridiculously expensive and mom enjoying her job too much to stay home.