Teen yelled at for giving kids time out, lets them destroy house next time she babysits.

One of the hardest parts of providing childcare is figuring out how to encourage good behavior and discourage bad behavior when the parents haven't given you tools.
While it's reasonable for a parent to tell a babysitter they can't discipline their kids, it's a bit more complicated when there's no established way of redirecting kids from destructive behavior. So when parents don't listen to a babysitter's concerns, sometimes the best thing to do is call them on their bluff.
She wrote:
AITA for allowing my niece and nephew to destroy the house by not disciplining them after my sister-in-law specifically instructed me not to discipline them?
My brother Casey (32 y.o.) is much older than me (17 y.o.) He’s married to my sister-in-law Mandy (36 y.o.) and they have two kids; My nephew Nick (3 ½ y.o.) and my niece Mya (2 y.o.) Mandy recently asked my parents if I could babysit Nick and Mya, since Mandy wanted to visit her mom and the original babysitter canceled last minute.