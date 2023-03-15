Woman won't let BFF's daughter keep expensive crafting supplies after babysitting.

No good deed goes unpunished. Unfortunately, this still applies when you're doing a good deed for a friend in need.
The gap between what you think might be a nice gesture, and what others expect, can be massive and full of tension. This applies exponentially if people's kids are thrown into the mix.
Luckily, the all-knowing court of the internet is always here to assess and judge a situation from all angles.
She wrote:
AITA for not sharing my “toys” with my best friend’s daughter?
So my (31F) best friend “Riley” (31F) recently just got a part-time job after several years of staying home with her daughter “Ella” (6F). She and her husband “Joe” (34M) haven’t been able to get the childcare situation totally sorted out and needed a babysitter last Saturday, so I agreed to watch Ella for the day while Riley was at work.