Woman drops kid off in middle of babysitting after relative lies to her about payment.

Getting lowballed for your work is not only a horrible feeling emotionally, but it's also financially unsustainable. Unfortunately, sometimes the worst lowballing offenders are friends and family looking for a discount.

While helping out a loved one can be great, we all have bills to pay, so being expected to perform your career skill for cheap or free simply because someone is family is only doable when the bank account is already padded. Sadly, a lot of loved ones don't understand that, and will manipulate their status as a close person to pressure you into providing work for free. Calling this out and drawing a boundary can create massive backlash.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for dropping off a relative's child after being misled about babysitting payment.

She wrote:

AITA for dropping a child off because I was lied to about my pay?