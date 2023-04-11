Woman drops kid off in middle of babysitting after relative lies to her about payment.

Getting lowballed for your work is not only a horrible feeling emotionally, but it's also financially unsustainable. Unfortunately, sometimes the worst lowballing offenders are friends and family looking for a discount.
While helping out a loved one can be great, we all have bills to pay, so being expected to perform your career skill for cheap or free simply because someone is family is only doable when the bank account is already padded. Sadly, a lot of loved ones don't understand that, and will manipulate their status as a close person to pressure you into providing work for free. Calling this out and drawing a boundary can create massive backlash.
She wrote:
AITA for dropping a child off because I was lied to about my pay?
I (21 F) work as a babysitter\nanny while I finish my credits for my early child education. I’m very well known in my area and am professional, and have different ads for myself. I get multiple jobs a week. I don’t normally babysit for family, but I agreed to a few days ago. The child was 4, and with that age I usually charge $15 an hour, $200 a day. For this particular family member, I agreed to do it for $150 a day.