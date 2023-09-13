'AITA for telling my sister it's her fault our family doesn't help her with her kids?'

Helicopter parents often make their children's lives worse in the process of attempting to make them better. The constant hovering, the endless rules, and the immediate sense of distrust toward other adults only isolates the kids and leaves them less prepared to tackle the chaos of the world as adults. But if you tell a helicopter parent that? Well, it's not going to go over well.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister the truth about why the family doesn't watch her kids. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister it's her own fault our family doesn't help her with her kids?"