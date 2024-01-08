Woman spaces off at niece's birthday, niece gets hurt, brother is mad, 'you're the adult.'

A gaggle of young kids running around requires constant supervision, otherwise, one of them is bound to get injured.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for spacing off while her niece climbed and fell. She wrote:

"AITA for not paying attention to the kids at my niece's(4) birthday party when the other adults left the room without making me aware that I'll be alone with the 7 kids, which resulted in an injured kid?"

I (35f) love kids, always worked in childcare jobs. During gatherings of friends or family I somehow always ended up in the kids' room, helping the birthday boy and his friends assemble the new Playmobil fortress (because he asked me for help) or something like that. While the other adults eat cake around a table. Nothing wrong with them.