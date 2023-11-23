Woman won't watch stepdaughter after getting yelled at for helping her with first period.

Being a stepparent can be incredibly hard, particularly if you're stepping in the middle of a contentious co-parenting situation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to take care of her stepdaughter after she got an earful from her BF's ex. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take care of my stepdaughter?"

My (28F) live-in boyfriend (32M) has a daughter (11F) with his ex (30F). I call her my stepdaughter even though I’m not legally married to her father, because for all purposes we live together. She lives with her mother during the week and spends the weekends with us. However, her father occasionally has to work on Saturdays and I take care of her by myself.