Bride bans SIL from bachelorette for being a mom; says BIL needs 'a little break'.

Weddings can be a stuffy affair. So when the adults want to kick back and relax? That's what bachelor/ette parties are for!

But what happens when someone decides that your time would be better spent elsewhere? "Home with the kids" for example? Let's find out...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for uninviting my sister in law to my Bachelorette party?"

Sad_SIL_6540 writes:

I put SIL in title just so it's easier. I (25f) and my fiance Zach (24m) are getting married in a couple months. Zach has a brother, Josh (27m) who recently had twins with his wife Amber (24f).

I invited Amber to my bachelorette party. On the night of the party my husband organized a game night for a few of his brothers and friends, since they're doing the actual bachelor party a few weeks after mine since one of his brothers will be in town.