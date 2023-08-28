Bride tells MOH she 'hated' bachelorette party, throws other party without her.

Bachelorette parties can be the best of times, and they can be the worst of times. It's all about who is there, and what is planned, and most importantly: if the plans fit what the bride likes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her MOH she hated her bachelorette party and is having another one. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my (F24) MOH (F23) I hated my bachelorette party and having another one without her?'

I'm (F24) getting married next week and my sister (F23) is my MOH. This weekend we had my bachelorette party and we originally agreed that all 'bridesmaids' (my best friend (F25) and 3 close friends (M24-27)) would organize it.