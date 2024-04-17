"My boyfriend told me he wants me to be a “traditional wife” out of nowhere…"

Academic-Comfort5499

My boyfriend told me he wants me to be a “traditional wife” out of nowhere… … so I did what I thought was appropriate and broke up with him.

So a little back ground. We’re both 26. College educated. Both goal oriented and regarded highly in our respective careers. Both come from lower middle class families that had to STRUGGLE.

Nonetheless we both agree we wanted to have children, but we would wait until we are in our 30’s and married for a couple years before the first child. I’m not sure if his mindset is due to a quarter life crisis but he’s been having severe baby fever. Always sending me baby videos and traditional wife videos while I’m at work.