16 employees who got fired for snapping at a rude customer share their story.

There are some days, though, when not even the strongest people among us can resist snapping at the entitled demon of the coffee shop threatening to ruin everyone's lives on Yelp. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have been fired for finally losing your temper on a customer, what's your story?" frustrated (former) employees everywhere were ready to share the details of the straw that broke the Karen's back. Remember to return your uniform and grab your dignity from your employee locker before storming out!
Anyway one morning a guy came in to the store and decided to pick me to angrily yell at about some of the items being from Mexico. I told him he probably needed to take a nap and laughed. He rolled up one of his sleeves and said he needed to teach me a lesson and I responded "go ahead, but I'm gonna hit you back and it is gonna f*cking hurt." Got fired on the spot. One of my favorite life moments though. - jaimakimnoah