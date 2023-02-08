17 people share the absolute worst thing a person ever said to them on a date.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst thing a person has said to you while on a date?" people were ready to share the brutally honest statements, red flags, or overall turn-offs they experienced on a date from hell.
After hanging out for about 16 hours at her place, talking and later making out, she tells me: "Hey did you know I have a boyfriend?" Took me 10 seconds to realize what she said and ask WTF. - Free_will_enthusiast
Worst date - showed up for a blind date. Meeting at a bar. Walk in and 12 people are sitting at the table with him. Wtf? - milolovesthd
Your job is to sit there and look pretty. (After I shared an opinion about something) - Dogmum77
That my body looked good, but my face was plain - Pinkbuttercream85
Tried to get me to join a MLM scheme. Turns out, he was targeting single moms through match dot com. When I ghosted, he acted surprised! On my voicemail, of course, because I ghosted him. - TheSuperflux