While some people can have a great relationship with their boss, most of us have had at least one manager, supervisor, or authority figure in the workplace that seems to take pleasure in ruining our entire concept of the"work-life balance..."

Nobody loves a power-trip more than a boss on a micro-management rampage. So, if you've considered walking out of your job, changing your identity, and starting your entire career over because of one bad staff meeting, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who don't fear the wrath of their office leader.

1.

2.