Taking a risk and bailing on your stable job without any kind of safety net or other options available can be financially scary, but sometimes it's necessary in the grand scheme of life...

Letting go of a toxic work environment can do wonders for your mental health even if it might temporarily hurt your wallet. R.I.P., to the soap store I worked at that saw a mass exodus of the staff when they decided we should all give ungloved foot massages to tourists in the summer. So, when a Twitter user asked strangers of the internet for stories about taking the leap, people were ready to vent.