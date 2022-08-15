20 employees reveal the worst red flags they noticed from HR during a job interview.

Applying for a job can be a frustrating process of ghost emails, cover letters that nobody reads, awkward phone interviews, and the dreaded in-person 3rd interview where they still haven't divulged any salary information...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's an immediate red flag to hear from HR during a job interview?" people were ready to share the weird moments they noticed while applying for a job that made them run for the hills and never dare to LinkedIn again.

1.

"What would be the lowest salary you would work for? Absolute minimum that you can tolerate?" What a nice way to make a possible new employee feel appreciated. - lizztastic_chick

2.

"We expect flexibility with regard to schedules from our employees: In addition to your regular weekday hours, the need may arise for you to work evenings and occasionally on weekends. So, always be prepared to accommodate staffing demands." - Back2Bach

3.

Fast-paced work environment and "we're a family" - FrequentPizza8663

4.