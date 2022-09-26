16 employees share the worst threat or work 'rule' they ever got from a bad boss.

The time your boss asked you if you could move your relative's funeral date? The shift you had to work a holiday while every customer asked "why are you open on the holidays?" So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet "what is your 'the beatings will continue until morale improves' work story?" people who bravely endured a high level of "this could've been an email" workplace torture were ready to share their funniest or craziest work stories.
I had a bartending gig and they gave me sh*tty day shifts where people hardly came in. I got a new gig with better shifts. It was December 10th or so. I gave my two weeks notice for the first job.
The owner of the restaurant said "but you have to work the holidays! What will you do when it's Christmas and you have no one to cover your shift!?!" I was like uhhh its not what will I do, it's more like what will YOU do? - woefulraddish