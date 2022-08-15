17 people who quit a stable job for their dreams reveal what happened next.

Taking a plunge and diving face-first into our passions can be a terrifying journey, but sometimes you never know what you're capable of until you abandon all your cushy and comfortable lifestyle...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who quit a 'steady job' to follow a passion: what's your story? What did you leave, what did you start, and how has it turned out?" risk-takers and explorers everywhere were ready to share the dreams they chose to pursue and the rewards they earned thanks to their leap.

1.

An acquaintance I met worked for a corporate law firm. He was tired of the workload and quit. He went to Alaska to be a fisherman for a year. Two years ago he opened up a bodyshop where he converts school busses into RVs and now makes almost as much as he did being a lawyer. - diabetishead1324

2.