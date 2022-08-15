17 people who quit a stable job for their dreams reveal what happened next.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who quit a 'steady job' to follow a passion: what's your story? What did you leave, what did you start, and how has it turned out?" risk-takers and explorers everywhere were ready to share the dreams they chose to pursue and the rewards they earned thanks to their leap.
An acquaintance I met worked for a corporate law firm. He was tired of the workload and quit. He went to Alaska to be a fisherman for a year. Two years ago he opened up a bodyshop where he converts school busses into RVs and now makes almost as much as he did being a lawyer. - diabetishead1324
I quit my full-time job in radio to be a stand-up comic. So far, I've moved back into my mom's place, work at a grocery store to pay rent, I'm a student at Second City, and so far I've made... 40 dollars telling jokes. - beefixit