Woman asks if she's wrong to get her own place if BF won't move closer to her job.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet
Me and my BF of 6 years have been living together for 2 years in a flat right near to his work. It was his flat first, I pay rent and bills and do food shops etc. I have to commute over an hour to my job and it's stressful and expensive.
(40 min walking and 30 min train) I get up at 5:30 to get the earliest one because trains can be dodgy. He didn't want to move so I sucked it up as were going to save for a mortgage together.
He always complains that I'm tired when I get home, constantly saying I must be 'bored,' but his days are SO much shorter than mine.