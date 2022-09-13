16 people share the subtle signs that someone might be evil.

Littering, refusing to clean up your trash at a to-go restaurant, revealing other people's secrets for the sake of gossip itself, putting others down out of petty jealousy--being a human being is unfortunately a constant journey of "looking inward" and "growth..."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person?" people were ready to share the slight signals and pink flags that someone might not be a person you want to hang out with. Note: always check to see how much your dinner date tips your server.

1.

Passively aggressively insulting you in front of a group of people in such a way that you can’t say anything back without looking like you’re the emotional one even though you know that they intentionally insulted you to disrespect you. - HackTheNight

2.

They're only nice when things are going their way. - grandLadItalia90

3.

When you’re going out and they judge or make a rude comment about a random person passing by. - kilmock

4.