16 people share the subtle signs that someone might be evil.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person?" people were ready to share the slight signals and pink flags that someone might not be a person you want to hang out with. Note: always check to see how much your dinner date tips your server.
Passively aggressively insulting you in front of a group of people in such a way that you can’t say anything back without looking like you’re the emotional one even though you know that they intentionally insulted you to disrespect you. - HackTheNight
They're only nice when things are going their way. - grandLadItalia90
When you’re going out and they judge or make a rude comment about a random person passing by. - kilmock
When they talk about themselves then stop listening when u talk about yourself - Chronicl-ill-Daniel