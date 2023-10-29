'AITA for telling a boy to get out of the women’s restroom?'

Hello Reddit, a couple of days ago when I (26F) went to use the restaurant at a local establishment I saw a boy in the woman’s restroom.

He had to be around 10 years old.

I did what I believe any person with sense has and told him to get out of here, he looked at me confused and I asked him are you a girl? He replied and then I yelled at him to leave right now.

His mom was in the bathroom and may have not liked how I raised my voice and cursed me out and screamed that I can get out of the bathroom.