17 attractive people reveal the worst part about being good-looking.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but being undeniably gorgeous isn't always a glittering world of free drinks and strangers rolling out the red carpet at the grocery store...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the worst parts of being attractive?' people were ready to share the negative parts about being a certified hottie. VIP status of the gene pool unfortunately isn't all it's cracked up to be.

1.

If you’re attractive right now, people assume you’ve always been attractive. People assume attractive people always get things handed to them.

So when you’re a nice looking 30 year old, but maybe were an ugly duckling until you were in your mid 20s, they assume you were a popular teenager, never bullied, and spent your young adulthood being taken on lavish dates and getting free drinks. - TerribleAttitude

2.