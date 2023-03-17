Man living with bedbugs for 'many months' infests GF's apartment; 'I just manage it.'

If you've ever had bedbugs, I am so deeply, terribly, sorry. If you have bedbugs and refuse to get rid of them...? What's the opposite of "sorry"?

A very unwise man reached out to Reddit for advice and got a big lesson in hygiene and personal responsibility.

"WIBTA (Would I be the A-hole) for not paying for my girlfriend's exterminator?"

u/exterminatorpay writes:

My car was in the shop for a few weeks and my girlfriend has two cars and let me borrow one of hers.

We do not live together. I returned her car and a few weeks later she mentioned that her car and her house has bed bugs and she needs to get an exterminator.

I told her that my house has bed bugs for many months now but I just manage it by vaccuming a lot and it's not too bad now.