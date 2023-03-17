Man living with bedbugs for 'many months' infests GF's apartment; 'I just manage it.'

A very unwise man reached out to Reddit for advice and got a big lesson in hygiene and personal responsibility.
u/exterminatorpay writes:
My car was in the shop for a few weeks and my girlfriend has two cars and let me borrow one of hers.
We do not live together. I returned her car and a few weeks later she mentioned that her car and her house has bed bugs and she needs to get an exterminator.
I told her that my house has bed bugs for many months now but I just manage it by vaccuming a lot and it's not too bad now.
She flipped out and blamed me for her bed bug infestation and said I caused it. I don't think this is likely since she comes to my place all the time and never had an issue before and I keep it under control by vaccuming that it is highly unlikely I could have accidentally carried sufficient bed bugs to her car. If you tried to find one at my place after I vacuum you wouldn't be able to.