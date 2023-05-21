Astronaut with Alzheimer's gifted dying wish, says 'I'll never forget.' UPDATED

From rocket ships to race cars, this incredible man was passionate about going fast.

This story is a long one but I truly recommend you grab your tissue box and read on. One woman wrote to Reddit when she found out her had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He had been an inspiration to her for years. He was a former scientist and NASA astronaut. He also was a lifelong Formula 1 fan. She was shocked to find out he had never been able to go to a race. She decided to do something about it while he was still with us.

'Astronaut F1 fan in need'

i_savage_normal

Dear Reddit, My name is Stacy, and I live in South Austin. My friend and former grad school advisor, Sam, is a long-time F1 racing fan. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last summer.