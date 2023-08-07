Woman withholds wedding photos after bride and 'friends' gossip and reach out to her ex.

There's nothing like the deep sting of betrayal, especially from people that you thought were your good friends. In moments of betrayal, it's hard to know how to act.

Do you immediately retaliate and try to comfort yourself with revenge? Do you treat them well to highlight just how petty and cruel they've been towards you? Do you ghost and cut ties in the least confrontational way to preserve a sense of peace?

There's truly no one-size-fits-all answer, everyone is going to have a different response depending on your personality and circumstances.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for withholding wedding photos from a 'friend' after finding out she was betrayed.

She wrote:

AITA (F37) for not giving a former friend (F42) her wedding pictures I took after learning she had betrayed me?