Woman's best friend cheats with her husband, asks her to cater their kid's party.

When that is stripped away from you, it can be shocking and devastating. One woman shared the story of how she lost her husband and her best friend but gained a catering gig. I know, but really, give it a read.
I (33F) just wanted to share this with everyone who is going through a divorce or a heart break for a similar reason. I married someone who I loved with all my heart. We met in college and right after graduation we got married.
I decided to stay home because my husband (34M) made a lot of money. I gave him everything. Supported his business, cooked for him, cleaned for him. Basically babied him a lot because I was in love with him.
I thought if I was a good wife and nurtured him, he would love me back. And for like 5 years it was good. I discovered he was cheating on me when I found a random receipt from a hotel. I investigated a little and found out he was in fact cheating on me. And his AP (affair partner) was my best friend Kylie (31F).