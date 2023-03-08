Woman's best friend cheats with her husband, asks her to cater their kid's party.

Friends and family are suppose to be the bedrock of one's support system.

When that is stripped away from you, it can be shocking and devastating. One woman shared the story of how she lost her husband and her best friend but gained a catering gig. I know, but really, give it a read.

Getting cheated on and getting a divorce made me realize how much I was missing from life.

Top_File_1560

I (33F) just wanted to share this with everyone who is going through a divorce or a heart break for a similar reason. I married someone who I loved with all my heart. We met in college and right after graduation we got married.

I decided to stay home because my husband (34M) made a lot of money. I gave him everything. Supported his business, cooked for him, cleaned for him. Basically babied him a lot because I was in love with him.