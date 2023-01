A billion dollars can buy a lot of things. If you had all the money in the world, you could roll up to a Burger King drive-thru and order one of everything and not make a dent in the bank account, but should you do that?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, users share the one thing they wouldn't buy even if they had a billion dollars.

1. Gammyloon69 says:

Snapchat +

2. True-Fire-Senzhi says:

Meth.

3. somewittyusername92 says:

Raid shadow legends.

4. heavylancelot says: