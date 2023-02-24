Grandparents refuse to leave vacation early for daughter's birth, she gets furious.

Some people want to give birth in peace, without the stress of their family crowding around and watching the show.

Others prefer the comfort of knowing their mom and dad are there in the wings, ready to give them snacks and hold the tiny baby when all is said and done.

However, when the baby comes early, this can cause a rift in schedules for those who had previously planned to be there.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not ending his vacation early for the birth of her grandchild.

He wrote:

AITA for not ending my vacation early and rushing home for the birth of our grandchild?

I 52m and my wife were on a two-week vacation in Cancun Mexico. Were from the US and planned all year for this trip, and saved up money to be able to go on this trip. (We booked and paid before my daughter was pregnant.)