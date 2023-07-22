Scared of operating rooms, man refuses to be with his wife before C-section. AITA?

She decided in the middle of the pregnancy that it would be a c-section and I said that was fine, but I remembered my limitation. She understood and invited her mother to take my place.

On the day of the surgery, before she had an c-section, she asked me to come in with her, because she wanted a moment of our own.

I apologized, but that this was my limit and that I couldn't. She said 'Fine, I'll go with my mother then' and had a crying face. I tried talking to her but to no avail and my MIL kept looking at me disguting.

Anyway, I don't think I would have been a help, because I was very nervous and it definitely wouldn't have helped at all inside the operating room.