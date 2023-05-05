Woman calls GF 'selfish' for being upset she missed kid's birth due to heart problems.

One of the worst feelings in a relationship is when you think you've resolved a tension, only to find out the other person has been holding onto it and letting it simmer for months, sometimes even years.
When unresolved tension comes up, it can be hard to earnestly engage if it feels like your partner is unnecessarily holding something over your head.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my girlfriend selfish for being upset I wasn’t at the birth of our kid because I was also in hospital?
My girlfriend and I (both 26f) have a son who is just over a year old. And there was some major ‘drama’ during the birth. For some context, I have chronic heart problems and have been struggling with it since birth. I had a surgery when I was an infant, another at 7 and another at 15. I haven’t needed one since and have been doing well all around.