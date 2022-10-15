Woman loses it, tells off mother-in-law who's insisting she be at child's birth.

I (27 F) am married to my husband (28M), call him Valentin, for 3 years now, being together for 10 years. We are really happy and to make that perfect we are expecting the first of our two wanted babies in about two to three weeks.

My relationship to MIL is quite good. I don’t feel like she is a second mother to me, but I really like her and spending time with her. Also normally she is a really sweet and nice person, and luckily none of those Monster in Laws you her about.

But truth is she sometimes makes me a bit uneasy. Just the vibe she gives me (despite her being nice) makes me uneasy and uncomfortable when I am stressed or tired sometimes.