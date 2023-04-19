Religious SIL says she can't give presents but expects to receive them. AITA?

My (32F) SIL, “Lucy” became a Jehovah’s Witness a couple of years ago. It caused a bit of a problem in her marriage as my brother, “Todd”, didn’t want to convert and the church (at least the one she attends) encourages you to cut out those who will not follow the teachings.
I’m not sure exactly what happened but Todd and Lucy have remained married. He hasn’t joined the church; she attends and said they’d raise their future children doing so. Our family has been supportive, once we got over the hurdle of her trying to convert us.
It has been a little tricky as Lucy doesn’t celebrate holidays and will scoff if invited. So, Todd will go by himself and she resents not being invited. We’ve let it be known, if she wants to come, then she’s more than welcome, but we’re not going to just not have celebrations.