Religious SIL says she can't give presents but expects to receive them. AITA?

Everyone is allowed their own traditions and beliefs but one woman feels her sister-in-law is changing her policies specifically for her son.

AITA for telling my SIL the party she threw was absolutely a birthday party?

Lanky_Lingonberry_31

My (32F) SIL, “Lucy” became a Jehovah’s Witness a couple of years ago. It caused a bit of a problem in her marriage as my brother, “Todd”, didn’t want to convert and the church (at least the one she attends) encourages you to cut out those who will not follow the teachings.

I’m not sure exactly what happened but Todd and Lucy have remained married. He hasn’t joined the church; she attends and said they’d raise their future children doing so. Our family has been supportive, once we got over the hurdle of her trying to convert us.