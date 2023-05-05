Woman tells BF 'just go home' when he doesn't buy her special birthday cake.

Birthdays can present a really special opportunity to let your partner know how much you love and care for them.
Something as simple as a thoughtful gift, or small day out on the town can live on as a special memory for years to come. And sadly, a lack of effort can also stick as a painful memory for people who get really into birthdays.
AITA for not paying my boyfriend back after he didn't get me the right birthday cake?
I definitely have a bit of a complex about this kind of stuff because of how I grew up—always with my siblings getting what they asked for while I almost never did, and generally feeling like I never 'get my turn' at things, so it will be helpful to know if I'm justified or overreacting. My bf and I have been dating for 10 months and it was my birthday yesterday.