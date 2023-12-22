Man breaks down in tears when wife forgets birthday, she then screams at him. AITA?

Thank you so much for all of the replies on my previous post! I spoke to my wife and she told me that she shouted at me because she was just tired. She seemed sorry I didn't want us to fight anymore so I forgave her.

A lot of people suggested that I have a sort of celebration with my daughter which I did do. We baked a cake together yesterday and she also made me a birthday card (there's glitter everywhere now) which was very sweet!

This probably wasn't the update most people wanted since a lot of people who replied wanted me to divorce her or for there to be some big fight between my wife but I just don't think that's necessary.