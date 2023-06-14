Mom angry with son, cancels birthday, dad throws party behind her back. AITA?

Happy Birthday to no one.

One dad wrote to Reddit to ask for advice about his actions. It was his son's 19th birthday and they had planned on doing the normal party. However, his wife and his son got in a fight and she proclaimed that he would no longer get a party. This dad happened to disagree with her ruling, so he proceeded without her. He went out of his way to enlist his son's friends to help him throw the perfect party. He thought he was doing right.

On the day of the party, he found out that his wife was deeply upset with him for putting together a party behind her back. She says that he was making her look bad and that he was already their son's favorite parent. Now, he's wondering if what he did was wrong or if his wife is just being dramatic.

'AITA for “upstaging” my wife on our son’s birthday?'

