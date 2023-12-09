Man tells sobbing brother to leave daughter's birthday party on anniversary of wife's death.

Deathsworn_VOA

YTA because you could have definitely handled that in a more tactful way. Shit gets complicated, and he probably thought (and wrongly) that maybe your daughter's party would have been a helpful distraction. Or maybe he just couldn't bear the idea of being alone that day and made the best bad choice. We don't really know.

Either way, instead of telling him to go, you could have told him it was okay for him to leave; he didn't have to stay if he didn't want to. You could have invited him to make use of a private room to have a moment. You could have sent one of the relatives to take him aside and sort him out. There's a dozen ways you could have done it without kicking him out.