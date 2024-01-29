'I was invited to my twin sister’s surprise party as a guest. I don’t want to go.' UPDATED

While most people aren't clamoring to share a birthday with a sibling, it's a completely different story for twins.

In a popular post on the Advice subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for not wanting to go to her twin sister's surprise party as a guest. She wrote:

"I was invited to my twin sister’s surprise party as a guest, and I don’t know if I want to go."

I am F17 and have an identical twin sister. We are quite different when it comes to personality. She is more extroverted, always had many friends from various groups, while I am more introverted, have always been geekier, and prefer a smaller, closer circle of friends. We don’t share many common friends, except for a few from our childhood at a different school.