Mom takes daughter on backstage Cirque du Soleil birthday tour, 'excludes' other kids.

As a parent, you want to give your child the gift of a vibrant and exciting childhood. This means every birthday, every holiday, every special occasion presents another opportunity to sprinkle some magic in the mix. However, sometimes that magic includes its own complicated social dynamics.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for taking her daughter backstage at a show, and accidentally leaving out her friends. She wrote:

"AITA for taking my daughter on a backstage visit that excluded her friends?"

I’m (34F) a retired trapeze artist and my daughter (6F) is enrolled in circus school. She loves it so much that she asked to see a Cirque du Soleil show as a birthday present. My husband (37M) and I managed to get discount tickets to take her and three of her friends from circus school on a 2-hour drive to catch the nearest show.