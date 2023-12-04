Man angry when ex brings their child he 'didn't want' to his birthday party. AITA?

I'd go to them and ignore this one personally, especially since more details have come out after I wrote this that give more on OPs character. Firstly, poor bio-daughter, sounds like she's going through a horrible time and it's nice his parents are helping here.

While I stand by (in my personal opinion) that I view the initial part as a sort of sperm donation / faux adoption and therefore they shouldn't have gotten involved until the bio-daughter reached out of her own accord. It sounds like they are doing a great job for her at the present.

OP, you seem to have a HUGE amount of resentment here which, to a degree, is understandable but the girl is going through a hard time so I'd try to show some empathy here.