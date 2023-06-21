Teen snaps at entire family for not getting her birthday cake the 15th year in a row.

Toxic family dynamics can be incredibly hard to fully see and call out.

Much like a frog being gradually boiled, it can be hard to recognize how bad things have gotten when you've accustomed yourself to the discomfort of family dynamics. Sometimes it takes the insight of a complete outsider or a drastic moment to snap you awake to the fact that your feelings are valid, and this is not okay.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for yelling at her family for not getting her a birthday cake she likes, after years of them ignoring her request.

She wrote:

AITA for yelling at my family for getting me a birthday cake I don't want for the 15th year in a row?