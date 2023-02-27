Adult daughter 'goes ballistic' when 5yo cousin blows out her birthday candles.

AITA for telling my daughter she was being a brat after she cried about blowing out her birthday candles?

u/birthdayaitaaccount

I have 4 kids, 23, 20, 16 and 13. This concerns my oldest, I'll refer to her as 'Zara'.

We don't normally do big parties in our family after double digits (and 18th/21st), but Zara has been going through a bit of a difficult time so we decided to throw her a surprise party. This was yesterday.

It was a big family party and Zara was enjoying it. Then the cake was brought out, I have a lot of young nieces and nephews so naturally they wanted to stand up with Zara, and she had no issue. When she went to blow out the candles, my 5 year old niece blew most of them out before her.