Dinner guest turned away from birthday party because they didn't RSVP.

When someone wanted to celebrate their birthday by going out to dinner with their friends, they found the task much more annoying than expected. And when all their hard work ended up not mattering... things escalated.
Here is their (u/GA2AZ) story. Who do you think the a-hole is, here?
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for turning away a friend after he showed up to my birthday dinner without RSVPing?
I had a birthday dinner this weekend. A week before the dinner I sent a mass text out to eight of my friends telling them the location date and time and to let me know by a certain date if they are coming so I can make a reservation at a hibachi place.
Most people said they could come, one friend said they couldn’t make it and another friend never responded. A couple days later I was talking to one of the friends I invite about the dinner and they said they thought the friend who didn’t answer was coming but they weren’t sure.