Sister punished for celebrating her birthday the year after her twin died. AITA?

As a twin, it can be even more complicated. One 17-year-old took to the internet to ask if she was wrong for wanting to celebrate her birthday the year after her twin sister had passed.
I (f17) have a twin sister who passed away almost a year ago. She was my best friend and losing her felt like I lost part of myself it feels like part of me is missing. I have been in therapy which has helped me a lot. My parents though haven't been doing well. They argue a lot which rarely ever happened before. It has made being at home difficult.
Being a twin means my sister and I share a birthday. Yesterday was our birthday. I ended up missing school because I didn't think I would have been able to concentrate. My parents understood so they let me stay home.