Sister punished for celebrating her birthday the year after her twin died. AITA?

Losing a sibling is devastating.

As a twin, it can be even more complicated. One 17-year-old took to the internet to ask if she was wrong for wanting to celebrate her birthday the year after her twin sister had passed.

​​​​AITA for celebrating my birthday

pineapplesmoothie17

I (f17) have a twin sister who passed away almost a year ago. She was my best friend and losing her felt like I lost part of myself it feels like part of me is missing. I have been in therapy which has helped me a lot. My parents though haven't been doing well. They argue a lot which rarely ever happened before. It has made being at home difficult.