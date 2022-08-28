Teen asks if she's wrong for refusing insulting birthday gift from dad's girlfriend.

In the Reddit AITA forum, a young woman got a gift from her dad's girlfriend that she found really hurtful. Here's her story. Let us know if you think she's in the right, or the AH.
My dad's girlfriend is a person who is kind of difficult to be with. She is usually very entitled and she describes herself as honest when she is just mean. And she usually body shames us.
Some context: she was a very fat girl who suffered bullying about her weight. This made her change her lifestyle to an extremely "healthy" one: She goes 6 days a week to the gym and barely eats.
She has gone to a ton of nutrition professionals and comes back super mad because apparently, they told her that she needs to eat more protein/vegetables/whatever. Plus, she kinda hates the fact that she doesn't have a waist like a Kardashian (Like she has a super unrealistic beauty standard).