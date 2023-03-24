Man wants to help 'baby sister' with childbirth; wife forbids it, says it's 'weird'.

It's a privilege to get to be able to be there for your family, but what happens when there's too much family and not enough of you to go around?

A worried brother rushed to the aid of his sister in need... and his wife is not happy about it. He came to Reddit for advice, even though his mind seems pretty made up.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for insisting that I be there when my sister gives birth when my wife doesn't like it?"

u/Acceptable_Couple_54 says:

I (40m) have a younger sister "Beth" (28f) who's due to give birth in a couple of weeks in another state. Unfortunately, her jerk of a husband is divorcing her and our mom is caring for our dad after he had his second heart related surgery.

Beth was crying to me one night on the phone about how alone she feels after her best friend had to back out of being in the delivery room due to a family emergency and our sister couldn't get the time off of work from her job overseas.