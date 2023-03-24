Man wants to help 'baby sister' with childbirth; wife forbids it, says it's 'weird'.

A worried brother rushed to the aid of his sister in need... and his wife is not happy about it. He came to Reddit for advice, even though his mind seems pretty made up.
u/Acceptable_Couple_54 says:
I (40m) have a younger sister "Beth" (28f) who's due to give birth in a couple of weeks in another state. Unfortunately, her jerk of a husband is divorcing her and our mom is caring for our dad after he had his second heart related surgery.
Beth was crying to me one night on the phone about how alone she feels after her best friend had to back out of being in the delivery room due to a family emergency and our sister couldn't get the time off of work from her job overseas.
Beth said that her doctor told her that they may have to do a C-section and she was panicking. I let her cry about it for nearly an hour and then Big Brother mode kicked in and I offered to fly out and support her. It was something I did without any real thought but I meant it because this was my baby sister and she was going through a rough time and told me she was scared.