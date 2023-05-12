Stepmom demands her kids be included by deceased mom's family; they say 'no way.'

A teenager came to Reddit after a fight with his father and stepmom, asking if he was wrong for how he feels about his step-siblings. Turns out, the rest of the maternal family feels the exact same way.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my dad and his wife they aren't entitled to anything from my maternal grandparents?'

Feeling_Ad8911 writes:

My parents divorced when my brother (15m) and I (17m) were little. My brother and I were always close to mom's family because they were the side who was the most involved in our lives and they were also the kinder ones. My dad's family always made us a little uneasy and were very pushy/demanding.