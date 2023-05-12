Stepmom demands her kids be included by deceased mom's family; they say 'no way.'

A teenager came to Reddit after a fight with his father and stepmom, asking if he was wrong for how he feels about his step-siblings. Turns out, the rest of the maternal family feels the exact same way.
Feeling_Ad8911 writes:
My parents divorced when my brother (15m) and I (17m) were little. My brother and I were always close to mom's family because they were the side who was the most involved in our lives and they were also the kinder ones. My dad's family always made us a little uneasy and were very pushy/demanding.
Mom died when I was 8 and a few days before my brother was 6. Dad was already dating his wife Rachael at that point but we didn't meet her before mom died. Rachael had a son and a daughter who were pretty much babies when she and dad met, they were about 2/3 when my brother and I met them.