DIL asks MIL how she lost baby weight, she answers honestly, DIL accuses her of lying.

Body image brings out all the big feelings, and understandably so.

While everyone is spoon-fed unrealistic images of airbrushed celebrities their whole lives, women are given an extra giant heaping of impossible beauty standards and manipulative marketing that tell them they're not enough.

As much as you can know the pictures and body pressures are ultimately toxic and unattainable, that doesn't stop the comparisons or internal monologue about how you should look. Still, even the reality of these pressures doesn't excuse anyone from projecting or lashing out at others based on their body.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not lying to her daughter-in-law about her post-partum weight loss.

She wrote:

AITA for not lying to my DIL about my post-partum weight loss?