DIL asks MIL how she lost baby weight, she answers honestly, DIL accuses her of lying.

Body image brings out all the big feelings, and understandably so.
While everyone is spoon-fed unrealistic images of airbrushed celebrities their whole lives, women are given an extra giant heaping of impossible beauty standards and manipulative marketing that tell them they're not enough.
As much as you can know the pictures and body pressures are ultimately toxic and unattainable, that doesn't stop the comparisons or internal monologue about how you should look. Still, even the reality of these pressures doesn't excuse anyone from projecting or lashing out at others based on their body.
She wrote:
AITA for not lying to my DIL about my post-partum weight loss?
My son, 27, and his wife, the same age had a baby 4 months ago. I recently went over to see them. They seemed a bit tense, but what new parents aren't? So anyway, my DIL asked me how long it took to lose my weight and to get back to ' normal'. I said that I wore my normal clothes home, and never really gained much weight with any of my pregnancies. My mother was the same, as are my daughters.
Then she asked if I really wore make up home...I asked why she was asking but she insisted on an answer, so I said yes. She ran off crying. I asked my son WTF was going on and he said she saw some pictures and didn't believe it was him as a baby, it must be a niece because it was impossible. Apparently, he said obviously it's not impossible, you are looking at the picture. So she had been snotty about it.
We decided it was best to leave. Later, her mother decided to call me and tell me I should not go over there till I apologize and I told her that I'm not apologizing for telling the truth. She told me I'm a b#%&h and hung up. My husband thinks this is ridiculous, but my DIL is still mad, and my son ended up staying here last night because she was insinuating that I must have done drugs to keep that skinny.
He's back there but my daughter called and said he was asking to stay there for 'awhile.' It's a mess. I don't want to apologize. AITA? ETA: the pictures were in a baby book/ scrapbook my eldest made. My son didn't just show her the pics.
Fine_Prune_743 had a crucial question:
Question what comments has your son been making about her post pregnancy body? Why did he show her the photos?
AdRepresentative5080 wrote:
OP, there's an awful lot of anger floating around all this but not as much concern as we might expect to see. Worrying about who should apologize to who seems like the wrong focus! DIL's behavior seems unhinged. You don't mention any pre-existing problems in your relationship with your DIL. If this is new behavior, why aren't you and your son questioning what is happening here?
It sounds like you are assuming no comments have been made to your DIL about her appearance because no one specifically told you that happened. In this case, with an infant in the mix, it's probably worth learning more. Ask questions. IF anyone has given her grief about her appearance support your son and DIL in dealing with that.
More concerning are possible hormonal/ mental health issues that can arise after giving birth. Again, assuming this behavior isn't typical of your DIL, please do whatever you can to ensure she is seen by a medical professional. If the first isn't helpful, find another. Your son choosing to leave your DIL alone with the baby because he's angry seems like a really, really bad idea.
This is a mess and it should be dealt with, just in a way with the wellbeing of baby and mom front of mind, not who is at fault. Support your son's little family to get back on track.
Ok_Swim_3028 wrote:
Wow. Just wow! Your DIL is upset with you because you didn’t gain a lot of weight during your pregnancy? There has to be more to it. Maybe your son said something derogatory about her weight and how his mother didn’t gain so much, then showed a pic to prove it? Not sure what you would actually say sorry about, but I sure would ask for clarification. But NTA if that’s all there is to it…
Imnotawerewolf wrote:
NTA I had a former friend who did gain weight during her pregnancy, but never looked pregnant. She just looked like she gained a little weight. Her stomach never had a 'baby bump' for either pregnancy. My mother used my youngest sister's 'baby bump' as a tray for her coffee because her baby bump was legit like someone blew up a huge balloon.
I remember thinking it was so funny that her belly was so big but my sister was so tiny when she came home. And I remember looking at my friend and wondering where the hell her baby was hiding because she just didn't look like there was one in there, at all. But there was and his head was so big she had to get an emergency c section.
Babies and bodies are weird, and you didn't do anything but tell the truth about your experience.
CheonByeol wrote:
NTA for telling the truth, but you could offer your DIL some comfort and reinforce that she doesn't have to adhere to the same timeline and standards as you did.
She might be freaking out because she might feel like she is expected to bounce back just as quickly and that might sound like an impossible standard to her, remember that she has different genetics, and her priority is likely taking care of the baby before taking care of herself.
(I really hope your son doesn't actually expect her to bounce back in zero time, because that would make both him and you as the one raising him that way an AH. You might want to talk to your son about his expectations too.)
OP is NTA here, but it does seem like there's something deeper going on with her DIL, either post-partum, ongoing body issues, a hidden tension with the son, or all of the above.